The Russo Brothers Can’t Stop, Wont Stop Sharing Avengers: Endgame Reaction Videos

If you spend a large amount of your time in movie theaters (hi!) then it feels like it's been a lot more that six weeks since we were all there. It feels like it's been a year. Of course, the truth is, that a year ago we were all in theaters watching Avengers: Endgame. A few days ago, directors Joe and Anthony Russo were part of a social media viewing party of the film, and along with their comments about the production of the film, they shared a video they recorded of an opening night audience reacting to the film, but it looks like they recorded a bit more than that.