Netflix’s Have A Good Trip Trailer Has Celebs Talking About Their Drug Experiences

However, this is a documentary, and if drug experiences are the topic of conversation, you need to bring something extra to the table. As such, the interviews in Have A Good Trip are accompanied by both live-action and cartoon recreations of what these celebrities saw while they were tripping hard. While seeing what unfolded in their minds isn’t nearly the same as experiencing it firsthand, these recreations definitely do a solid job of showing just how wild being on these substances can be.