Netflix’s Have A Good Trip Trailer Has Celebs Talking About Their Drug Experiences

Drugs: they can do weird things to your mind, especially those of the more psychedelic variety. Plenty of folks have gone on these kinds of hallucinatory trips, others have steered clear. Should you find yourself in the latter category and are curious about what these kinds of drug experiences are like, but don’t want to partake in them, you’re in luck, as the Netflix documentary Have A Good Trip explores that very subject.
Actually, even those of you who have gone on trips might be curious to learn what various celebrities went through when they were on drugs, as teased in the Have A Good Trip trailer below.
Well, this looks all kinds of wacky. Admittedly, if any of us had the chance to sit down one-on-one with famous people like Sting, Sarah Silverman, Nick Kroll, Rosie Perez and Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann, and listen them talk about what they saw and experienced while on the likes of LSD, mushrooms and more, that would definitely be an amusing way to pass the time.
However, this is a documentary, and if drug experiences are the topic of conversation, you need to bring something extra to the table. As such, the interviews in Have A Good Trip are accompanied by both live-action and cartoon recreations of what these celebrities saw while they were tripping hard. While seeing what unfolded in their minds isn’t nearly the same as experiencing it firsthand, these recreations definitely do a solid job of showing just how wild being on these substances can be.
Just look at the image at the top of this article: a giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man rampaging towards terrified citizens Ghostbusters-style. And that’s one of the tamer things shown/mentioned in this trailer! Sting heard grass and trees talking to him, Rosie Perez felt herself becoming the very bed she was laying on and A$AP Rocky had a rainbow shot out of his dick. That’s insane!
I especially got a kick out of Parks & Recreation alum Adam Scott recreating one of those anti-drug after school specials from the ‘80s, saying that drugs are a laugh riot… until they’re not. The preview caps off with Ben Stiller acknowledging that he took acid once and “maybe didn’t even need to,” and added that he could have just watched this documentary instead. Well, at least that option will soon be available for people on the fence about psychedelics.
Netflix has plenty of original feature-length and series-length documentaries to view, with the notable TV offerings including Making A Murderer and the crazy-in-its-own-way Tiger King. Have A Good Trip falls into the feature-length category, but it’ll be interesting to see how this documentary does during its first weeks on the service, especially if it ends up cracking the Top 10. Surely plenty of subscribers are curious about celebrity drug trips, right?
Have A Good Trip drops on Netflix Monday, May 11. Feel free to look through what the streaming platform has coming up in its TV division with our Netflix schedule.