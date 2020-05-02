Chris Evans Is Reuniting The Original Avengers For A Charitable Cause

Given that we all probably thought we’d never see the Avengers team back together again after Endgame, this is a pretty awesome opportunity. In the Instagram post, Chris Evans shared a link where fans can choose how much they want to donate -- $10 gets you ten chances to win, $25 gives 25 chances, $50 gives you 100, and $100 gives you 200. According to the rules on the page, the winner, along with two guests of their choice, will get to spend 40 minutes with the Avengers cast members on a private virtual chat. All in all, it’s an awesome opportunity for fans, and gives everyone involved a way to help out just a little bit during this difficult time.