8 Awesome Chris Evans Performances You Probably Missed

Snowpiercer is one of Bong Joon-ho’s best pictures, and one of Chris Evans' best acting performances. The film is very action-packed--so it's action first, dialogue later (especially during the last hour). However, when the film does get some time to let the characters have these real human moments, they’re just as thrilling as the action scenes. Evans, in particular, gets some really strong moments which showcase the damage the class system has done to him, and everyone around him. It highlights the darkest parts of humanity, which makes Curtis so complex. He’s a hero that’s done some really terrible things to survive, but is trying to atone for them.