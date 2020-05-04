The Best Responses To The News A New Twilight Book Is Coming

Leave a Comment
When you mention the Twilight franchise today, you might get a variety of different responses from people. There's the crowd that loves Twilight without apology. There's the crowd that makes their dislike of it very public and vocal. There are also those that may have loved the books once upon a time, but have largely moved on now that both the books and movies are over. And yet, it seems, much like the undead, Twilight isn't quite gone, as a new book is on the way.
And with that news, the various responses one would likely have to such an announcement are hitting social media. The forthcoming book, titled Midnight Sun, will tell the story of the original novel, but from the perspective of Edward rather than Bella. The book was actually planned to come out several years ago, but following the leak of the manuscript, author Stephanie Meyer shelved it. The fact that we will now see the book has those that were looking forward to Midnight Sun over a decade ago in shock.
It's difficult to understate just how big Twilight was once upon a time. It was a massive franchise with dedicated fans. It's been a long time since Twilight was an active concern, however, and so many fans have moved on to other things. Although, with news of the new book's impeding release, clearly those fans know they'll be drawn back into that world. It may not be entirely voluntary, but sometimes you can't help yourself.
For a lot of people Twilight was more than just a franchise to be a fan of. Many people were obsessed with it. The love triangle romance became the most important thing in the world. The fictional relationships were more important than real ones. While some might be fighting the fact that they feel drawn back into Twilight, others are more than happy to give in to the warm embrace of fate.
When Stephanie Meyer revealed that Midnight Sun was on the way, she said she hoped it would be a good distraction from the real world. The fact that, after 12 years, we're finally getting the book, while most of us are under stay at home orders, is an irony not lost on fans. Edward Cullen has a previous history with pandemics.
And of course, with a new Twilight book on the way, one has to consider the films. The success of the Twilight film adaptations makes it more than likely that we'll get a Midnight Sun movie before too long. It will almost certainly mean a new round of casting, but that doesn't mean the actors from the original franchise will be off the hook.
Whether you're a serious Twilight fan or one who loves to hate it, get ready, because it's back, Midnight Sun hits shelves in August.