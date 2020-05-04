The Best Responses To The News A New Twilight Book Is Coming

When you mention the Twilight franchise today, you might get a variety of different responses from people. There's the crowd that loves Twilight without apology. There's the crowd that makes their dislike of it very public and vocal. There are also those that may have loved the books once upon a time, but have largely moved on now that both the books and movies are over. And yet, it seems, much like the undead, Twilight isn't quite gone, as a new book is on the way.