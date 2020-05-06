Suicide Squad Concept Art Seemingly Connects To Justice League

The DC live-action universe has had a unique tenure in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. Warner Bros. struggled to get the DCEU on its feet during its early stages, as the first few movies failed to impress critically. David Ayer's Suicide Squad was one of those first installments, and its performance wasn't exactly idea. The blockbuster made great money and even won an Oscar, but failed to live up to the expectations that came from the movie's first trailer. Ayer has been open about how studio interference affected Suicide Squad, he recently revealed a piece of concept art that seemingly would have connected the villain-centric movie to Zack Snyder's Justice League.