Why Keanu Reeves And The Creative Team Were Finally Able To Make Bill And Ted 3

It's been almost 30 years since Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, the sequel which, at the time, certainly felt like it would be the last Bill & Ted movie. There seemed to be interest in making another film even back then, but the idea never seemed to gain enough momentum to become anything. Still, fans of the franchise persisted, and writer Ed Solomon says that it really is because of those fans that Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter and everybody else were able to make Bill and Ted Face the Music in the first place.