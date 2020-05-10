Extraction: The Best Movies To Stream Or Rent If You Liked The Netflix Movie

Taken (2008)

Aging former CIA agent Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) is forced out of retirement when his teenage daughter (Maggie Grace) is kidnapped on a European vacation. While he and his ex-wife (Famke Janssen) fear the worst, the worst thing Mills’ enemies have to fear is him.

Why Extraction Fans Will Like It: Like Chris Hemsworth’s mercenary Tyler Rake, Bryan Mills has a “particular set of skills,” consisting mostly of punching, kicking, and unsettling glares, that quickly earn him a reputation as everyone’s favorite action movie dad. It also made Taken, from co-writer and producer Luc Besson, an instant classic of gritty abduction thrillers which spawned two sequels and a prequel TV series.

Stream it on Sling here.

Rent it on Amazon here.