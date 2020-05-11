7 Questions We Have About Quentin Tarantino's Next Movie

Will Quentin Tarantino’s Next Film Be His Last Film?

Since 2014, about a year prior to the release of The Hateful Eight, Quentin Tarantino has touted the idea of “10 and done, leaving them wanting more” – and that’s a particularly significant idea now that he is on the verge of making what will be his tenth movie. To be blunt, there is a lot more anticipation than normal for what the project will be simply because it may be his last. But will it actually be his last? Not only has Tarantino added the caveat that a great idea could bring him back to the medium, but it’s also rare for any successful creative person to ever really fully retire (just look at recent examples like Steven Soderbergh and Joe Pesci). More than just being a question about the writer/director’s next project, it’s a question that really can’t be answered until either A) Tarantino makes an eleventh movie, or B) he dies.