Chris Pratt And Elizabeth Banks Reunite For LEGO Movie-Themed COVID-19 PSA

With the world still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, many have been taking the time to help keep the public informed and relaxed during these unusual times. This even includes Hollywood stars like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, who have been doing their part to aid in the fight against COVID-19. Now, Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks have also joined in to provide support. However, they’ve opted to do so as their characters from The Lego Movie.
Lego has released a COVID-19 PSA on YouTube featuring The Lego Movie’s Emmet and Wyldstyle (or Lucy), who are voiced by the returning Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks. In the video, the two friends exchange some humorous banter before making a sincere appeal about staying safe during the pandemic. Check out the funny and sweet video for yourself down below:
What may be the most adorable aspect of the entire video is the song that Emmet has come up with to remember “Do The Five” – hands, elbow, shoulder, face and home. The fact that it’s a play on the “Hands, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” exercise song that most of us learned as kids is also a nice touch.
This also isn’t the first PSA Lego has released to fill kids in on the coronavirus pandemic, as the company also released one starring Lego Batman. Like his Lego Movie allies, the hilariously arrogant Dark Knight takes the time to ease concerns about the virus, with a little help from Alfred. The short also featured Will Arnett and Ralph Fiennes reprising their roles as Batman and Alfred, respectively.
Aside from being well done, what’s great about these videos, is that they’re an effective way to teach younger audiences about COVID-19. There has been plenty of info made available to the public, but most of it is more accessible to adults.
Lego is giving kids an opportunity to get in the know and become more aware of what’s going on in the world around them. This can be a scary time for anyone, especially children, so you have to admire a company like Lego for trying to provide them with a bit of knowledge and comfort.
Of course, there’s also the fact that these clips allow audiences (both young and old) to revisit these delightful characters. Now that the Lego’s theatrical franchise has moved from Warner Bros. to Universal Pictures, it’s unclear if we’ll get to see this gang again. So it’s great to touch base with them, even if it’s only for a few minutes.
The campaign to stop the spread of COVID-19 has been encouraging, and it goes without saying that Lego can be a big help using such small minifigs. Keep it here at CinemaBlend for more news from the world of movies and TV.