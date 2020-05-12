Zendaya Reveals How Hugh Jackman Helped Her Through Trapeze Stunts On The Greatest Showman

Still, Zendaya is quick to point out in a Q&A with Vogue that filming emotional scenes can often be more difficult than doing stunt work in films like Spider-Man: Far From Home or Greatest Showman. Yet she did say the trapeze was intimidating, not only because of her fear of heights but also because she’s not a highly athletic person to begin with. It wouldn't have been possible without Hugh Jackman helping her through and calling her a "badass." She also noted: