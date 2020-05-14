Happy Death Day And 5 Other Movies That Prove Jessica Rothe Should Be A Superstar

Nearly three years ago, Blumhouse surprised viewers everywhere with a fresh, inventive, and unexpectedly charming new take on both the slasher genre and familiar time loop formula with Happy Death Day, a highly entertaining low-budget horror-comedy that benefitted enormously by its star-making performance from Jessica Rothe. Or, at least, that should've been the case. While Rothe recently reprised her character in Happy Death Day 2U and took on the title role in this past weekend's Valley Girl remake, her star status tragically hasn't come into full fruition yet — which is a shame because the bright young actress clearly has what it takes to be a superstar.

Hopefully, Hollywood will wise up and give Rothe the A-list role she deserves. But if they somehow still need more evidence that she's a star on the rise, here are six films that showcase her talents — including Happy Death Day.