One Scene Into The Spider-Verse’s Writer Wishes Had Made It Into The Movie

If there’s one word anyone involved with a script both loves and fears, it has to be “revision.” With each new draft, and every twist and turn those subsequent versions take, sometimes a scene you really love has to go. Co-writer/director of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Rodney Rothman knows that just as well as anyone, as there was one scene he really wished made it into the film: that moment where Peter B. Parker finally gets his bagel.