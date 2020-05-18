Coming To HBO Max: Joker And Other Movies That Will Be On HBO's New Streaming Platform

Leave a Comment
The streaming universe is about to get a lot larger, as HBO Max is set to debut at the end of the month, and it’s bringing a bevy of exclusive content along with it. With TV shows like Doctor Who, The Big Bang Theory, and yes, even Friends on the way to people’s screens, there’s going to be plenty to watch on opening day. But let’s not forget, a ton of movies will be coming online when HBO Max opens its doors as well.
In fact, the complete list of movies that will be available on day one are what you see in front of you. Grouped by decade, we’ll be laying out the movies that will be included for subscribers upon activation, and we’ll even highlight some of the movies we feel are the most noteworthy titles to watch.
Feel free to explore the entire lineup though, as there’s something for everybody in HBO Max’s vast collection of cinematic wonder. You can preorder HBO Max here.
The 2010s
Starting in the most recent decade of filmmaking gems, we’ve got a collection of films that mix prestige promise with blockbuster thrills. DC Comics films like Joker and Wonder Woman will complement the other DC Comics originals and legacy content that will be included in the HBO Max library.
Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something a little more romantic, there’s the bittersweet A Star Is Born remake, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, as well as the hysterical rom-com hit Crazy Rich Asians, for you to behold.
Of course, if the thrill of adventure is in your interest, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey or Fast Five will both be on hand to satisfy your quest for excitement. All of these options are only a fraction of what the 2010s have to offer, as seen in the list below.
Downton Abbey (2019)
Hellboy (2019)
Hobbs & Shaw (2019)
Isn’t it Romantic (2019)
IT: Chapter 2 (2019)
John Wick 3 (2019)
Joker (2019)
Ready or Not (2019)
Shazam! (2019)
Us (2019)
X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019)
Yesterday (2019)
A Star is Born (2018)
Aquaman (2018)
Batman: Gotham Knight (2018)
Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)
Her Smell (2018)
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)
The Meg (2018)
Happy Death Day (2017)
The Lego Batman Movie (2017)
Wonder Woman (2017)
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)
Nocturnal Animals (2016)
Suicide Squad (2016)
Batman vs. Robin (2015)
The Lego Movie (2014)
Unfriended (2014)
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 (2013)
A Good Day To Die Hard (2013)
Prisoners (2013)
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1 (2012)
The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
The Hobbit (2012)
This Means War (2012)
Bridesmaids (2011)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Fast Five (2011)
Green Lantern (2011)
Sucker Punch (2011)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Kids Are All Right (2010)
The 2000s
Jumping back another decade, the 2000s saw a new century dawn, a new millennium open its gates, and some pop culture royalty being knighted. Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle reinvented the stoner comedy and the road trip movie, while Casino Royale ushered in a new era of action and espionage for none other than Bond, James Bond.
And yet, romance thrived in this new age, as Slumdog Millionaire had all the right answers and Moulin Rouge! hit all the right notes to make love happen in a heartbeat. Though there was still room for some laughs with How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days.
But if you want a movie that hits the intersection of both of those worlds, then you should look no futher than director Robert Zemeckis’ Cast Away. Through his stranding on a deserted island, Tom Hanks’ protagonist fights to survive in an unfamiliar land, if only to return to the woman he loves back home. And just think, that’s only a handful of HBO Max’s available films from the 2000s!
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
In Bruges (2008)
Quantum of Solace (2008)
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
Tropic Thunder (2008)
The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
Live Free or Die Hard (2007)
Hairspray (2007)
Casino Royale (2006)
Half Nelson (2006)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
Snakes on a Plane (2006)
Mr & Mrs Smith (2005)
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)
The Family Stone (2005)
War of the Worlds (2005)
Closer (2004)
Harold & Kumar go to White Castle (2004)
Van Helsing (2004)
Cold Mountain (2003)
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
Love Actually (2003)
Scary Movie 3 (2003)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
The 1990s
The first rule about the 1990s is that you've absolutely got to talk about the 1990s. Riding the high of those blockbuster days, the market started to twist and turn traditional hits into even more exciting features. Nowhere was this easier to see than in how historical epics got a kilt-clad revamp with Mel Gibson's Braveheart, and romantic comedies got an upgrade with Notting Hill.
Dramedies took some interesting turns too, as Ben Affleck and Matt Damon wrote and starred in the heart-wrenching journey that was Good Will Hunting. Even the legendary Robin Williams hit Mrs. Doubtfire took what could have been a standard comedy or drama and mixed the genres together into a touching combination of heart and humor.
And if you ever lost your faith in the '90s, needing some inspiration to kick you into gear, there was always The Mighty Ducks and their intense hockey playing prowess that would teach you to fly yet again. Though if you really wanted to steer into the irony and snark of the late '90s, there was always a Fight Club meeting around the corner.
American Pie (1999)
Analyze This (1999)
Boys Don’t Cry (1999)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
Fight Club (1999)
Notting Hill (1999)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
Three Kings (1999)
Armageddon (1998)
Gia (1998)
Great Expectations (1998)
Hope Floats (1998)
Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
Practical Magic (1998)
Alien Resurrection (1997)
Batman & Robin (1997)
Contact (1997)
Good Will Hunting (1997)
Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)
Selena (1997)
The Devil’s Advocate (1997)
A Time to Kill (1996)
Broken Arrow (1996)
D3: The Mighty Ducks (1996)
One Fine Day (1996)
Set it Off (1996)
Striptease (1996)
Swingers (1996)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
Babe (1995)
Batman Forever (1995)
Braveheart (1995)
Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)
Hackers (1995)
D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994)
Muriel’s Wedding (1994)
Police Academy: Mission to Moscow (1994)
True Lies (1994)
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Alien 3 (1992)
Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
The Mighty Ducks (1992)
Drop Dead Fred (1991)
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
What About Bob? (1991)
Dick Tracy (1990)
Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)
Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)
The 1980s
Ah, the 1980s! If the 1970s invented the big ticket blockbuster, then this was the decade that perfected it! Any and every genre took part in the excitement too, as action hits like Die Hard and comedy classics like Twins made big stars out of folks like Bruce Willis and made even bigger stars out of Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Meanwhile, movies like Raising Arizona showed the world that family could be a really funny, and kinda criminal, sort of heartwarming. Though if Pretty In Pink taught the world anything in its Brat Pack era rom-com, it's that you should tell the people you love just that. But if you happen to strike out, life has a way of working out after all.
Things might be a bit too light and cheery for you right about now, and if that's the case, we'd like to round off our commentary on the '80s with one simple statement: horror rules! Nowhere was that more prevalent than in the Stanley Kubrick adaptation of The Shining, and Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street: two films that taught us that in the wrong circumstances, a mind is a terrible thing to bend. How do you not love the '80s with movies like these on the menu?
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
Pet Sematary (1989)
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege (1989)
Teen Witch (1989)
The Wizard (1989)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)
Big Top Pee Wee (1988)
Die Hard (1988)
Hairspray (1988)
Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988)
The Land Before Time (1988)
Twins (1988)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)
Empire of the Sun (1987)
Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
Lethal Weapon (1987)
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol (1987)
Raising Arizona (1987)
The Witches of Eastwick (1987)
Aliens (1986)
Critters (1986)
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Police Academy 3: Back in Training (1986)
Pretty in Pink (1986)
A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)
Out of Africa (1985)
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Gremlins (1984)
Police Academy (1984)
Supergirl (1984)
Jaws 3-D (1983)
The Outsiders (1983)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
Friday the 13th (1980)
The 1970s And Earlier
We've reached the end of our time travel adventure in the HBO Max library, and this section is the one we might see fill out the most over time. While there's not a lot of movies included from the 1970s and decades previous, there's a vast library of classics that could migrate over from streaming predecessors like Filmstruck. As it stands right now though, there's still some impressive hardware included in the archives of Hollywood's golden ages.
As part of the entire franchise run on HBO Max, Ridley Scott's Alien: Director's Cut will remind you that in space, no one can hear you scream. However, with Steven Spielberg's Jaws, you'll also learn that those rules don't apply in the open ocean, and pretty much everyone can hear you scream. Though, if you want to split the difference, Woody Allen's Annie Hall doesn't contain a lot of screaming, but it does shift between interior and exterior dialogue. So what you're hearing at any point is quite subjective.
Alien (Director’s Cut) (1979)
Apocalypse Now (1979)
Jaws 2 (1978)
Piranha (1978)
Annie Hall (1977)
Jaws (1975)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
The Wizard of Oz (1939)
While a lot of streaming libraries feel like a veritable grab bag of titles, HBO Max's initial movie library feels like a time capsule of old favorites, hidden gems, and landmark titles in the history of film. And this is just the starting lineup, as any good streaming service fan will tell you that monthly updates and shuffles make the action all the more exciting.
For now though, these are the movies you have to look forward to on opening day of HBO Max, which is currently set to take its bow on May 27th. So make your lists, fluff your couch cushions, and stock up on popcorn for the journey ahead; you'll need it. Oh, and if you sign up before May 27th, you'll not only get access to HBO Now, which automatically gives way to an HBO Max subscription, you'll be locked in for a special rate for the first year.