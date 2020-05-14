Why A Goofy Movie Is Still Popular 25 Years Later, According to The Voice Of Goofy

First of all it was a theatrical release, I got to see it in a theater with all sorts of fans and got to hear their reactions to my acting on the screen. And seeing the way that people react to it was a big highlight for me. And also we got to add some emotions and characteristics to Goofy’s character that we’d never had to do before. He’d never had to be a nurturing father, he’d never had to show pain and suffering and worrying about Max and all these other emotions that we’d never actually explored before that. So it was a unique challenge and very rewarding and I’m so glad that the movie has gotten more popular over the years.