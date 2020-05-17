What To Stream If You're A Fan Of Taika Waititi

Over the course of the past five years, Taika Waititi went from an acclaimed New Zealand indie filmmaker to a hot-shot Hollywood director with an Oscar to his name and helming Marvel movies like Thor: Ragnarok, as well as the season finale of Disney+'s Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. This transition didn't occur overnight, but it happened quickly. And it's not hard to see why Waititi's career progressed so swiftly. The charming actor-writer-director makes appealing, enjoyable movies both big and small, and his creative stamp and influence can be seen on budgets both tiny and enormous.

Whether you've been a fan for years or you're just discovering the Jojo Rabbit director, he's got a wealth of content out there that's available at the click of a button. Here's where you can stream many of Taika Waititi's movies and TV shows, including some of his earliest projects.