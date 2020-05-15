Here's What Disney+ Is Adding In June 2020

Leave a Comment
With movie theaters closed, streaming services have become all the more important for anybody trying to keep vaguely sane during a period of isolation. We're all looking for something new to watch to pass the time considering there isn't much else to do. Luckily Disney+ has continued to provide a steady stream of classic and brand new content to keep us entertained, and June will be no exception, In fact, one of the biggest releases the service has ever seen will be hitting next month when a movie originally slated for a theatrical run debuts on Disney+.
Artemis Fowl was first given a release date in 2019 before being bumped to Memorial Day Weekend of 2020. However, that date change would prove to be a curse, as it found the movie, about a juvenile evil mastermind, right in the middle of a period of theater closures. While Disney simply pushed back movies like Mulan and Black Widow to later theatrical releases, the decision was made to move Artemis Fowl straight to Disney+. It will hit on June 12.
If your particular taste in Disney runs more to the classic, June 12 will also see the debut of a pair of episodes of the original Disneyland anthology series hosted by Walt Disney himself, The Liberty Story and The Story of the Animated Drawing. We'll also see the the Disney cooking competition show, Be Our Chef, wrap up in early June, while other Disney+ series like the Disney Gallery look at The Mandalorian continue.
Friday, June 5
Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)
America’s Greatest Animals
Chasing the Equinox
Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)
Secrets of Wild India (S1)
The Greeks (s1)
Weird but True! (S1-2)
Wild Hawaii (S1)
Women of Impact: Changing the World
Be Our Chef - Season Finale Episode 111 "The Spectacular"
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - Episode 106 "Visualization"
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 131 "101 Dalmatians: Onesie"
One Day At Disney - Episode 127 "George Montano: Plasterer"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - Episode 104 "Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor"
Disney Insider - Episode 106 "Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway"
Friday, June 12
Mighty Med (S1-2)
The Liberty Story
The Story of the Animated Drawing
Walt & El Grupo
Artemis Fowl
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - Episode 105 "The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs"
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - Episode 107 "Score"
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 132 "Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss"
One Day At Disney - Episode 128 "Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative"
The second half of June will also see a nice collection of both new and old content to keep fans entertained. On the classic side we have the first season of Schoolhouse Rock, which is going to be an instant time machine for anybody who grew up watching the educational shorts on Saturday mornings. Now future generations will be able to enjoy learning about what a bill is, and what it does on Capitol Hill.
The last week of June will see another pair of classic Disneyland episodes, Man in Space and Mars and Beyond, which were originally announced to hit the service in April, but did not for undisclosed reasons. We'll also get the well timed Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, which comes on the heels of the announcement that an all new Percy Jackson series is on the way to Disney+.
Finally, Frozen fans will be gifted with Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 a documentary series about the making of the new film which was announced back when Disney first unveiled the new streaming service in early 2019. Best of all, the entire series will drop at once, so no waiting for future installments.
Friday, June 19
101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)
Big Sur: Wild California
Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)
Schoolhouse Rock (S1)
Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian - Finale Episode 108 "Connections"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - Episode 106 "Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs"
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 133 "Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles"
One Day At Disney - Episode 129 "Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host"
Friday, June 26
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Raven's Home (S3)
Tarzan
Tarzan II
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 - Series Premiere - All Six Episodes Available
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer - Episode 107 "Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs"
Disney Family Sundays - Episode 134 "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs"
One Day At Disney - Episode 130 "Marc Smith: Story Artist"
There's a decent amount of fun to have here in June. And frequently Disney+ drops some additional surprises that aren't on the official list as well, so stay tuned as there may be even more on the way.