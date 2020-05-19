13 Good Movies On Netflix If You Like Goofy Comedies

The Naked Gun: From The Files Of Police Squad! (1988)

Having covered, arguably, the crown jewel of spy parodies, why not pay tribute to what is widely considered the definitive cop movie parody and, potentially, the definitive parody movie, period? While you could also make a case for Airplane!, the creators of that classic are the same masterminds behind The Naked Gun, in which the late, great, straight-faced Leslie Nielsen reprises his role of Lt. Frank Drebin, from cult crime spoof series Police Squad!, who must overcome an endless amount of cartoonish sight gags to prevent the assassination of Queen Elizabeth II. Once you have finished that, check out the follow-up, The Naked Gun 2-1/2: The Smell of Fear, which is also on Netflix.

Stream The Naked Gun: From The Files Of Police Squad! on Netflix.