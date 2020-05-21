This past April, Mean Girls celebrated its 16th anniversary. It's hard to imagine the movie being the same age as its main characters. Alas, in the nearly 20 years since the teen comedy came to theaters, the cult classic — written by Tina Fey and starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams — has been quoted regularly by people everywhere, elevated the careers of many of its stars, and inspired a direct-to-video sequel and a musical adaptation, which premiered on Broadway in 2018.

Indeed, Mean Girls has come a long way from its self-help book inspiration, becoming one of the most defining high school movies of the '00s. Now that the adored comedy has found enormous commercial and critical success, what have the primary cast members been working on? Some are staying extremely busy, while others haven't found the same fame. Let's find out what the Mean Girls cast is doing now!