Did Sony's Madame Web Movie Just Land Its Director?

Slowly, but sure, the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (yes, that is the official name) is coming together. Venom and Morbius the Living Vampire are leading the charge so far, and among the many projects that are in development is a movie centered on longtime Spider-Man player Madame Web. Now word’s come in that this project may have taken a big step forward by hiring a director.
According to Variety, S.J. Clarkson, who’s directed episodes of TV shows like Dexter, Jessica Jones and Collateral, has been tapped to develop a “first female-centric movie” for Sony’s Marvel universe. And while it’s not 100% clear yet who this character is, insiders say there’s a strong chance it will be Madame Web, whose movie was announced as being in development last September.
The article also noted that this Sony project doesn’t have a writer or star attached, but apparently the studio might be looking for a lead actor to come aboard first, and then someone will be hired to write the screenplay. Nevertheless, getting a female-driven property thrown into Sony’s Marvel lineup has been a priority for the studio, and hiring S.J. Clarkson means the project is moving even closer to getting the green light.
