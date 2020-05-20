9 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In June 2020

V For Vendetta

It’s hard to adapt a graphic novel like V for Vendetta, as not only is this particular book a very avant garde sort of drama, but it also has a very specific era of politics it drew inspiration from. That didn’t stop this Wachowski-produced spectacle from being redefined as a more modern saga of a public uprising against fascism, while also toning down some of the more “out there” subplots Alan Moore’s original text contained. It’ll be a while before we see if V for Vendetta is truly a timeless classic, but the case for its confirmation only seems to get stronger with each passing moment.