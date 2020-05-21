Jeremy Renner Alleges Ex-Wife Misused Daughter's Trust Fund In New Filing

All in all, the documents tally that Sonni Pacheco has reportedly taken out nearly $50,000 from her daughter’s trust fund. The way the trust fund works is that Jeremy Renner drops in money that is supposed to go for educational or medical expenses, as well as extracurricular activities for his 7-year-old daughter. Any amount in child support that is leftover is supposed to go into the trust fund, which Ava will be able to access in 20 years at the age of 27.