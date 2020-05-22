Looks Like We May Know When Mulan Will Arrive On Disney+

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The entertainment industry has come to a halt due to global health concerns, resulting in a ton of changes that should be felt over the next few years. After theaters closed, a number of highly anticipated blockbuster were delayed, including Disney's live-action Mulan movie. Niki Caro's blockbuster was pushed back a number of months, with an intended theatrical release of July 24th. But now it looks like we may also know when Mulan will eventually be available to stream on Disney+.