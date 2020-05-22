Looks Like We May Know When Mulan Will Arrive On Disney+

Leave a Comment
The entertainment industry has come to a halt due to global health concerns, resulting in a ton of changes that should be felt over the next few years. After theaters closed, a number of highly anticipated blockbuster were delayed, including Disney's live-action Mulan movie. Niki Caro's blockbuster was pushed back a number of months, with an intended theatrical release of July 24th. But now it looks like we may also know when Mulan will eventually be available to stream on Disney+.
The House of Mouse has been making moves over on Disney+, producing original content and also being a home for all things Disney. Obviously Mulan was expected to eventually arrive on the streaming service sometime after its run in theaters, although now we may have an idea as to when that might happen-- and its all thanks to social media. One Twitter user recently asked when Mulan was heading to Disney+, to which the verified help account responded:
Well, that seems pretty cut and dry. At least it did, because the tweet revealing Mulan's possible Disney+ date as October 27th has since been deleted. So should we expect this live-action remake to be available to stream just a few months after its new release date?
The tweet in question came from the official Twitter of Disney+ help, before it was promptly deleted from the account. The streaming service just announced a ton of original content that'll be available for subscribers, leading for some fans to ask for specific projects on social media. That's exactly what happened in this case, with someone who was controlling the Disney+ help account revealing the possible Mulan Disney+ release date. But since the tweet has also been deleted, the House of Mouse may have other plans.
Niki Caro's live-action adaptation of Mulan was originally set to hit theaters on March 27th, before theaters were shut down and people all over the world stopped congregating in large groups. The new version will be void of musical numbers and delightful animated characters like Mushu, and instead focusing much more on the action and epic battle sequences. Mulan was getting solid buzz before its release date was pulled, which is likely why fans are so eager for it to eventually arrive on Disney+.
Now that Disney has its own streaming service, there's a home for each new blockbuster that arrives in theaters. After making appropriate money at the box office, we've seen the likes of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Avengers: Endgame eventually become available on Disney+. Mulan is expected to follow suit, granted theaters open in time for its current release date.
Over the past few years, Disney has made a habit out of producing live-action remakes of its animated blockbusters-- to great results. Maleficent, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast have all done well in theaters, while CGI has brought new photo realistic versions of The Jungle Book and The Lion King to the masses. But Mulan looks like it's going to make liberal changes to the source material, so it should be interesting to see how moviegoers take to it.
Mulan is currently expected to hit theaters on July 24th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.