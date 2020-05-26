Star Wars Has Been Hit With Its First COVID-Related Delay

The global pandemic has hit basically every corner of entertainment and media. Movie releases, movie productions, and future release dates are all on hold. The same holds true for both television and even video games. At a time when people have had a lot more time to consume media, there has been a serious halt to creating it. One corner of pop culture that has remained largely untouched, however, has been the Star Wars franchise. Enough of that galaxy has been far enough away, or close enough, that we haven't seen significant delays, until now.