Snyder Cut Fans Have An Awesome Plan To Thank Zack Snyder Today So Look Up

Do you know which business model really is going to suffer once the Snyder Cut of Justice League gets released? The airplane-banner advertising industry. For various reasons, the members of the Release the Snyder Cut movement (and possibly even Snyder himself) have used airplanes with banners flying behind them to get their messages across to studio executives, skeptical media members, and basically anyone who didn’t know about the Snyder Cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
And today, they plan on doing it one more time.
This one will be in celebration, though. Release the Snyder Cut movement members who have chosen to remain anonymous have exclusively let CinemaBlend know that they have paid for an airplane to fly a banner reading “Thanks & Congrats Zack & Debbie Snyder!” Scheduled through FlySigns Aerial Advertising, the plane is due to fly over Pasadena at 11 am PST / 2 pm EST on Wednesday, May 27.
Why Pasadena? Well, that’s pretty much where the confirmation of the Snyder Cut took place, during an event known as SnyderCon, where Zack told fans about his cut of the movie following a screening of his director’s cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. To these anonymous members, this was the right way to bring closure. They told me:
May 27th was chosen as a symbolic gesture. It’s the release date of HBOMax and with Zack Snyder’s Justice League getting the green light on HBOMax, it seemed fitting to congratulate them. The Art Center was seen by many as a thank you for the support to the fans, so symbolically, it’s a thank you from us, too.
Just last week, after it was revealed following a screening on Man of Steel that Justice League would come to HBO Max, a chartered plane flew over the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California thanking the studio and the streaming service for greenlighting the project. CinemaBlend was there to capture this exclusive video.
And now it’s coming full circle back around to the fans, renting a plane to thank Zack and Deborah Snyder for accompanying them on this arduous journey to bring Justice League – the real Justice League – to a platform.
If you happen to be in the Pasadena area and can get a video or photo of this plane, please send it to me at [email protected]. I’m hard at work on a book that is documenting the long journey to get the Snyder Cut of Justice League released, and I’d love to see the plane, and celebrate right alongside everyone who fought so hard to make this dream a reality.