Snyder Cut Fans Have An Awesome Plan To Thank Zack Snyder Today So Look Up

Do you know which business model really is going to suffer once the Snyder Cut of Justice League gets released? The airplane-banner advertising industry. For various reasons, the members of the Release the Snyder Cut movement (and possibly even Snyder himself) have used airplanes with banners flying behind them to get their messages across to studio executives, skeptical media members, and basically anyone who didn’t know about the Snyder Cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.