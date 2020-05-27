Netflix’s The Lovebirds Is Already Being Beat In The Rankings By 2 Adam Sandler Films

Uncut Gems was one of the big releases on Netflix this month, but the fact The Lovebirds has already dropped to #8 is absolutely worth bringing up. The movie, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, was supposed to be an original theatrical release. It was reportedly made on a relatively low $16 million budget for Paramount before P&A and it would not have needed to make an insane amount of money theatrically to break even or make a profit. But it still would have needed a decent draw for several weeks. While Netflix doesn't often cite viewership numbers, The Lovebirds' drop in popularity after just a few short days makes me wonder what a theatrical run might have looked like.