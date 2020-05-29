Where Henry Cavill's Superman Could Reportedly Appear Next In The DCEU

Superman not showing up in Wonder Woman 1984 makes sense since that movie’s completed and the time period (duh), but I’m curious if Justin Kroll is also indicating that Superman’s not being considered for a Wonder Woman 3 cameo, as Patty Jenkins has said that the threequel would be a contemporary story. As for Black Adam, evidently all those years of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teasing a fight between between his character and Superman have been for naught, which is a shame since those two have had some great fights in the comics.