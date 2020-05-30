The Sweet Way Robin Williams’ Grandson Is Learning About Him

Cels are transparent pieces of celluloid that are used during the animation process, and Zac Williams revealed to People that he and Olivia June own several from Aladdin. The 1992 Disney classic, in which Robin Williams played the Genie, is easily one of the actor’s most infamous performances. It’s also definitely one of the few that would be age appropriate for a baby to engage with. But it sounds like both parents have been very mindful about how to integrate elements of Robin Williams’ life and career into their son’s life. Zac Williams said they’ve decided to go about the process gradually: