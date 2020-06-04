6 Marvel Characters Kaley Cuoco Would Be Perfect To Play

Blonde Phantom

Kaley Cuoco has been playing modern women for her entire career, but never given the opportunity to play a 1940s femme fatale, which being cast as the Blonde Phantom could solve. Originally introduced into the comics during Marvel's golden age, the former secretary to a private detective who decided to take justice into her own hands as a masked vigilante could be the perfect way to bring another period piece with a noirish flair back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On the other hand, the character has been reinvented for modern times as She-Hulk's partner in crime and, furthermore, now that Black Widow has passed away, the Avengers could use more women with badass skills that did not originate from a scientific experiment or an exploding spacecraft.