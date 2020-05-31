Alexandra Daddario: 6 Marvel Or DC Characters She'd Be Perfect To Play

As the daughter of a warrior goddess, the daughter of a helicopter rescue pilot, and a lifeguard, Alexandra Daddario has spent most of her time saving the world without having to don spandex and a cape. Of course, any performer of the same caliber and skyrocketing fame eventually earns his or herself a spot in the Marvel movies. Plus, on the other hand, there are more than a few DC characters whom she might fit the shoes of seamlessly.

Actually, the 34-year-old actress does provide the voice of Janet "The Wasp" Van Dyne in the Marvel Avengers Academy video and also plays Lois Lane in the upcoming animated DC film Superman: Man of Tomorrow, an origin story also starring Emmy-winner Darren Criss as the voice of a young Clark Kent. However, I want to see Alexandra Daddario play the hero of the story (hell, even playing the villain would be a wondrous sight), but also from beyond the confines of a recording studio.

That being said, the ultimate question now is which character, from within either the Marvel lexicon or within the pages of DC Comics, is Alexandra Daddario the right actress to breathe new life into? Three names from either respective universe come to mind.

Zatanna

Not only does Alexandra Daddario know a thing or two about magic, having played a half-human, half-goddess in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief as well as a poster girl for '80s satanic panic in We Summon the Darkness, but she is also partially of Italian ancestry. That description is an almost exact match for Zatanna Zatara, a powerful DC crimefighter who also moonlights with a magician's act. Plus, the sorts of horrifying creatures of the night that the sorceress has faced off against along with the rest of Justice League Dark would probably be a piece of cake to Daddario, who has had similarly beastly interactions in the 2013 Percy Jackson sequel, Sea of Monsters.

Tigra

With Kristen Wiig facing off against Gal Gadot in director Patty Jenkins' highly anticipated sequel Wonder Woman 1984 as a villainous half-woman, half-jungle cat named Cheetah, Marvel must be wondering how they can top such an idea. Well, how about a heroic half-woman, half-jungle cat named Tigra? Plus, if you put a picture of Alexandra Daddario next to a drawing of Greer Nelson (a former model, lab assistant, and, later, an Avenger resurrected from near death with amazing, cat-like abilities by a secret population of feline-esque people), quite frankly, the resemblance is practically uncanny.

Poison Ivy

On the other hand, for whatever level of cool any Marvel heroine possesses, a DC villainess counts for double and few female foes in Batman's rogues gallery have an effect quite as transfixing as Poison Ivy. Yet another example of nature gone weird in comics, the plant-like humanoid and her unique form of reversed eco-terrorism (using plants to attack mankind) could make for an intriguing obstacle against Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight in Matt Reeves' upcoming reboot The Batman, or in a subsequent Gotham stand-off. Either way, Alexandra Daddario has the versatility and, of course, the stunning beauty to make up for the last time Pamela Isley graced the silver screen in Batman & Robin, with all due respect to Uma Thurman who was just taking orders.

Firestar

A Marvel comics character who has not been granted much attention in other forms of media for a very long time is Firestar (not to be confused with DC alien superhero Starfire whom you might recognize from Teen Titans or the more recent live action DC Universe original series Titans... even if that is forgivable). This mutant, whose real name is Angelica Jones, has impressive abilities in energy projection that made her a worthy ally to the X-Men and the Avengers alike, but she has yet to appear in any live action Marvel films. Maybe Firestar just needs the right actress to pull off the balancing act required to portray her with a powerful exterior and heart of gold, like Alexandra Daddario has mastered in much of her filmography.

Supergirl

I enjoy Melissa Benoist as Kara Zor-El on The CW's Arrowverse iteration of Supergirl as much as the next person and genuinely can not think of a single reason to recast the role, which is why I propose a different iteration of the Kryptonian heroine to adapt to cinema instead. Lara Kent is the daughter of Superman and Wonder Woman in an alternate timeline in which she becomes Supergirl, and also becomes a key player in the most recent volumes of Frank Miller's Batman universe which was kickstarted by 1986's The Dark Knight Returns. Casting Alexandra Daddario as this iconic spawn of two perfect specimens might break a few rules in the DCEU's continuity, but what else is new?

She-Hulk

We still have yet to see who Marvel will cast as Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters, otherwise known as the more frequently green but almost equally strong She-Hulk, for her self-titled TV show slated to debut eventually on Disney+. There are more than enough wonderful candidates to fill this role, and Alexandra Daddario had already made as good a case as any of them, if not a better one, with her badass resilience in San Andreas and proper fitness practice in Baywatch as just a few examples. However, she has never had the experience of a full-body transformation with makeup, such as how Zoe Saldana or Karen Gillan have in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, but, hey, there is a first time for everything.

What do you think? Will Alexandra Daddario find her live action comic book movie calling with any of these Marvel or DC goddesses? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check back for updates and other general information on the actress, as well as more hypothetical comic book movie casting calls, here on CinemaBlend.