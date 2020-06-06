Cloverfield Is Leaving Netflix, Highlighting How Complicated It Can Be For Fans To Stream Movies They Love

Slowly, titles from the Disney library have either gone outright to Disney+ or have lost their exclusive presence on Netflix. Though the company has a proprietary home for their titles to head to in the future, previous agreements prevent certain films from being available, or sticking around for too long. Just ask anyone who wants to stream Tomorrowland on Disney+ how they feel about this matter, and you’ll probably get some feedback similar to what Cloverfield fans will be providing come July 1.