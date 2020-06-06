Lin-Manuel Miranda's New Hulu Doc Explains Why It Chose To Postpone In Wake Of Protests

Leave a Comment
Ever since the success of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda has been working on project after project, namely with Disney on Moana, Mary Poppins Returns and the upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid. The playwright is gearing up for his first musical, In The Heights, to hit big screens next year, and a filmed version of his smash hit is coming to Disney+. But what was his life like before his rise to fame?
Lin-Manuel Miranda was gearing up to release a documentary with Hulu called We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, which would chronicle his early days in New York City with his improv hip-hop group before he became a household name. The movie premiered at Sundance and was set to hit the streaming service on Friday.
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme has now been postponed in response to recent events. Check out the statement below:
As the tweet reveals, the Hulu special has been postponed in an effort to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Protests, calls for reform and support for the black community have dominated headlines this past week, as the nation seeks justice for the recent killings of unarmed Black citizens.
Lin-Manuel Miranda has been vocal in the movement, asking his fans to follow him in donating to bail funds on his social media. Check out Freestyle Love Supreme address their decision to postpone the film below:
Our show does not exist without the generations of brilliant black artists that created two of our most beloved American art forms, jazz and hip hop. Today our country, our world struggles to reach an end to this systematic racial injustice, intolerance, police brutality and hate. We add our voices to that fight. To that struggle. Because in this moment, our collective attention is turned toward these most pressing concerns, we have decided to postpone the premiere of our film.
A new release date was not revealed. Instead ,the improv group directed fan attention to ways they can help the Black Lives Matter movement which includes the signing of petitions, calling and texting officials about the arrests in connection with the murder of George Floyd, donating and getting educated on anti-racism. Check out the trailer for We Are Freestyle Love Supreme:
Aside from this documentary, fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda will soon get to see the public persona take on his most famous role in Hamilton, coming to Disney+ (which offers a free 7-day trial) on July 3. The filmed version of the original cast of the Broadway production was going to hit theaters in October 2021, until the streaming platform decided to drop it early.
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first musical In The Heights will be a full-fledged movie adaptation directed by Crazy Rich Asians’ Jon M. Chu. Look out for it in theaters on June 18, 2021 and stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more news on upcoming releases.