One Avengers Star Is Unsure Of Their Future In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever-changing property, but it's in a particularly interesting place right now. We're currently occupying the interim period between phases, with the fandom eager to see the franchise return to theaters with Black Widow. With the Infinity Saga behind us, there's no telling what the studio has planned, as the franchise expands with movies and live-action TV shows on Disney+. That confusion also appears to include the MCU's cast, like actress Linda Cardellini.