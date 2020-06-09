Netflix's New Movie Has A 0% On Rotten Tomatoes

This just serves as a further reminder that while Netflix churns out a lot of original movies and TV shows, not all of them are going to be successful. What’s Netflix batting average (so to speak) in that regard? That’s hard to say, but just keep in mind that if you’re scouring on Netflix and see that The Last Days of American Crime is trending, it’s been hit with all negative reviews from professionals so far, so perhaps you’d be better off checking something else out.