Netflix's New Movie Has A 0% On Rotten Tomatoes

It goes without saying that not every movie will enjoy primarily positive critical reception, but if one turns to Rotten Tomatoes to get the gist of how a movie is being received, even the panned movies have a few positive reviews in their corner. However, there are a handful of movies that rank the lowest of the low on the aggregate service, i.e. at 0%, and Netflix’s latest original movie, The Last Days of American Crime, has joined that lineup.
At the time of this writing, 24 critic reviews for The Last Days of American Crime have been shared on Rotten Tomatoes, and none of them are positive. The audience score for the Netflix original is slightly kinder, though that’s still not saying much, as it ranks at 26% off of 141 user ratings. So yeah, clearly this movie won’t go down as a winner in the film history book, and I’m interested to see what Rotten Tomatoes decides to put down as the critical consensus.
Released on Netflix on June 5, The Last Days of American Crime is based on the same-named graphic novel by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini, which was published in 2009. The story is set in the near future, where the government has a plan to broadcast a signal that would make it impossible for a person to knowingly commit crimes. Its cast includes Édgar Ramírez, Anna Brewster, Michael Pitt, Sharlto Copley, Sean Cameron Michael and Mohammad Tiregar.
With its 0% Rotten Tomatoes, The Last Days of American Crime joins a not-so-coveted club that includes Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2, Redline, Cabin Fever, Max Steel, Gotti and fellow Netflix original The Ridiculous 6. The Netflix original series The I-Land also scored the same kind of dismal critical reception last fall.
Clearly though, the unfavorable reviews are not steering Netflix subscribers away from checking out The Last Days of American Crime, as it currently ranks 7th on the platform’s Top 10 list. The same thing happened with John Henry last month, as it also ranks at 0%, but managed to make #2 on Netflix’s Top 10 due to all the subscribers deciding to roast it. Coffee and Kareem received similar treatment, although it at least ranks at 20% on Rotten Tomatoes.
This just serves as a further reminder that while Netflix churns out a lot of original movies and TV shows, not all of them are going to be successful. What’s Netflix batting average (so to speak) in that regard? That’s hard to say, but just keep in mind that if you’re scouring on Netflix and see that The Last Days of American Crime is trending, it’s been hit with all negative reviews from professionals so far, so perhaps you’d be better off checking something else out.
