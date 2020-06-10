Guardians Of The Galaxy Video Shows How Rocket Raccoon Is Brought To Life, And I Can’t Look Away

As you can see in this Filmthusiast post, one just doesn’t get Rocket Raccoon’s furry self right off the bat. You need to get the entire anatomy down, which means there are instances when a purely muscular Rocket will haunt your dreams. Sure, the skeletal one’s a bit sketchy too, but he’s also a little cute in his own special way. But the worst one of all is the all-shaved Rocket, whose head looks like he’s wearing a black mask. There’s no way Disney could market that look.