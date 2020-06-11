Megan Fox’s First Movie After Machine Gun Kelly Video Is About A Talking Dog

Leave a Comment
Among the new movie entries this week we have Spike Lee’s Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods, the family-friendly Disney+ movie Artemis Fowl (which has had a wild trajectory to release) and the new Megan Fox movie. That flick marks her first major release title since her split from Brian Austin Green and following her bold new music video with Machine Gun Kelly. It’s about a talking dog, and it's hoping to be her first widely seen movie since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows back in 2016.
Called Think Like A Dog, the new movie also stars Josh Duhamel (we’ve now reached the era of Josh Duhamel oft playing dads) and a cute dog named Henry (who is actually played by multiple pups in the film). The movie is about what happens when a young man invents a gadget that allows him to hear his pet’s thoughts. Shenanigans ensue. Meanwhile, the young man’s parents (Again Duhamel and Megan Fox) are having trouble getting along.
It’s running fairly positively during its first few days on VOD platforms with one reviewer harkening back to the days of The Shaggy Dog, but it’s interesting that this is the first movie Megan Fox has released since she rocked out in her underwear in Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” music video. Probably not what I would have anticipated as her next step, but if her upcoming projects are any indication, she's open to trying different genres and different directions right now.
Later in the movie schedule, Megan Fox will appear in Big Gold Brick opposite Oscar Isaac and Lucy Hale as the wife of a man who hires a writer to write his biography. She had also started filming Midnight in the Switchgrass with Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch and Machine Gun Kelly when the world shut down following outbreaks of the novel coronavirus across the United States and around the world. It’s unclear when that movie will return to production, but in it Megan Fox will play an FBI agent.
So, she’s really been all over the board with her upcoming roles after taking a break in 2018 and previously being on TV in New Girl the season prior. In 2019, she took roles in movies that didn’t earn a ton of attention, but Think Like A Dog and some of the other movies on Fox’s slate may put her back in the public mind a bit more. It'll be interesting to see if she ever settles on a more direct clear path or style of movie.
Speaking of projects being all over the board, during the past few months a lot of movies and programming have shifted around thanks to the theatrical shutdown. Think Like A Dog came seemingly out of nowhere to appear on the VOD schedule this month and may be a good option for families stuck at home.
One thing that should be noted that could be a huge positive for families in all this is that instead of doing a theatrical VOD rental window a la Trolls World Tour, Lionsgate is actually making Blu-ray, DVD and purchase options available the same day as the theatrical rental. So, if you think your kids will watch the flick over and over, you won’t then be having major problems with your wallet like these parents.