7 DC Characters Zendaya Would Be Perfect To Play

Vixen

Zendaya does not always seem to get the recognition she deserves for her effortless transition from playing a backup dancer on Shake It Up to saving the world on K.C. Undercover. Perhaps she could make a greater point of this achievement by playing a DC character with a similar backstory, such as former fashion model Mari McCabe, who becomes the superhero Vixen with the use of an [ancient, enchanted totem](https://dc.fandom.com/wiki/MariMcCabe(NewEarth) that once belonged to her African warrior ancestor. Jada Pinkett Smith, a DC veteran from her villainous role on _Gotham, has actually voiced interest in playing the role in a future Suicide Squad movie, but if something were to keep her out of the running for the Vixen's eventual cinematic debut, Zendaya would own it just as well, if not better.