The Hilarious Way Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Met Stan Lee For The First Time

Tom Holland had a major task ahead of him when he took on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor has more than exceeded expectations. In the five years since he was cast as the iconic hero, he’s made a place for himself in the hearts of comic book fans and moviegoers alike. Despite this, he still had one critic to overcome – Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee. The late writer was ultimately pleased with Holland’s take on the character but, when the two first met, Lee couldn’t help but have some fun with him.