11 Best Will Ferrell Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Elf - HBO Max

Jon Favreau's Elf is arguably one of the greatest holiday movies of all time, and to many people, the best Will Ferrell movie. This 2003 Christmas instant-classic combined elements of traditional holiday movies of the past with the chaos and madness of Will Ferrell's take on Buddy the Elf. You don't see Ferrell as an actor in a role, you see an adult dressed like an elf trying to find his long-lost father and spread cheer throughout New York City. And now that Elf is streaming on HBO Max, you don't have to wait for Freeform's annual December marathon.

Stream it on HBO Max here.