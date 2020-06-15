Kevin Hart Reveals His Feelings On Cancel Culture, Advice To People On Social Media

It’s weird to really hold people at a level that they never asked to be held at. You gotta learn to act accordingly. You gotta learn to carry yourself in a professional and respectful manner. That’s things that are discovered in life. If babies came out with all the knowledge, then what’s the point of going from age 1-21?... You can’t hold me accountable for my childish behavior at 21, now I’m an adult. Well from 21-30 now I’m a young adult. Well I didn’t know what life was going to be as an old adult, so I messed up. We can’t be so persistent with the search and find and destroy.