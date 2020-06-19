7 DC Characters Zoe Saldana Would Be Perfect To Play

Nubia

Some people argue that Bumblebee, while being a more traditional costumed crimefighter, is actually the second black, female superhero introduced to DC comics considering the fact that Nubia was introduced three years earlier. The Amazonian warrior was formed from clay by Queen Hippolyta, just like her twin sister, Diana (better known as Wonder Woman), but was kidnapped at an early age and raised to be a threat by the God of War, Ares. An alternate version of Nubia from the original Injustice storyline would see Diana imprisoned, leaving her to assume mantle of Wonder Woman, which would be yet another really cool opportunity for Zoe Saldana to take if Gal Gadot ever wishes to retire the wristbands.