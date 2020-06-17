The Suicide Sqaud’s James Gunn Reveals Which Stars Have The Most Improvised Jokes

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has some very exciting movies coming down the pipeline, especially once theaters reopen. One of the most highly anticipated DC blockbusters coming to theaters with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which will be a soft reboot of David Ayer's 2016 movie. Gunn has assembled a stellar cast to bring the story to life, with a ton of newcomers joining returning faces like Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis. And now the filmmaker has revealed which members of the ensemble did the most improvising on set.
The cast for The Suicide Squad is massive, with plenty of notable actors playing unknown roles. Moviegoers are eager to see how each member of the cast moves the story forward, including the likes of Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker. James Gunn was recently asked if there were funny unscripted moments being discovered during The Suicide Squad's editing process, to which he said:
Yes, mostly from John Cena, Pete Davidson, and Flula Borg.
Well, now we know who to look out for when The Suicide Squad arrives next summer. Because while there's a ton of talent in the blockbuster's cast, there's a trio of newcomer actors who are making James Gunn laugh with moments not included in his DC script. Now we just have to find out who Cena, Davidson, and Borg are playing in the upcoming movie.
James Gunn peeled back the curtain on The Suicide Squad's editing process on his Instagram story. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker has been using that social media plat form in particular to communicate with fans about his DC debut, and the fun he was having on the set. But The Suicide Squad has wrapped filming, with Gunn and company tasked with piecing the footage together into a cohesive story.
John Cena, Pete Davidson, and Flula Borg are all making their DC debut with The Suicide Squad, in roles that have yet to be revealed to the public. But it stands to reason that they might be creating unscripted moments on set, given the trio's history in comedy. Pete Davidson obviously has his experience in Saturday Night Live, while Flula Borg is a hilarious comedian/Youtuber who was seen in projects like The Good Place, and Pitch Perfect 2. As for John Cena, he's jumped into the comedy world with both feet in projects like Trainwreck, Blockers, and Sisters.
Clearly James Gunn has assembled a killer cast to bring The Suicide Squad to life, and its unclear how he'll balance such a massive ensemble. Smart money says that not every cast member has a meaty role, as the title suggests that the team is not going to make it out alive. While David Ayer's original only killed off a few characters, Gunn previously teased the movie's body count. Will the trio of improvisors make it out alive? Only time will tell.
The Suicide Squad is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.