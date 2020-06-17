The Suicide Sqaud’s James Gunn Reveals Which Stars Have The Most Improvised Jokes

John Cena, Pete Davidson, and Flula Borg are all making their DC debut with The Suicide Squad, in roles that have yet to be revealed to the public. But it stands to reason that they might be creating unscripted moments on set, given the trio's history in comedy. Pete Davidson obviously has his experience in Saturday Night Live, while Flula Borg is a hilarious comedian/Youtuber who was seen in projects like The Good Place, and Pitch Perfect 2. As for John Cena, he's jumped into the comedy world with both feet in projects like Trainwreck, Blockers, and Sisters.