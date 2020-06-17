Netflix's 365 Days DP Addresses Claims That It's A More Hardcore 50 Shades Of Grey

Rich porn, you say? I don’t know if to feel offended or flattered. The film and the erotic book written by Blanka Lipinska it is based on is a kind of fairytale for adult women and a modern interpretation of Beauty and the Beast story. The story is in some ways close to Fifty Shades of Grey. They are both based on the same motif — a handsome and rich man who opens the door to new life and sensual experiences for the female hero. But in 365 Days the female hero is far stronger and more emancipated than the girls from old fairy tales.