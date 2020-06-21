Ansel Elgort Responds To Allegations Of Sexual Assault

Leave a Comment
Many were surprised this week when a Twitter user alleged that Ansel Elgort had sexually assaulted her when she was 17. The Baby Driver and The Fault in Our Stars actor had remained relatively quiet on the situation, but he has now issued a response to the allegations.
Ansel Elgort took to his Instagram account to issue a message about the alleged incident. The actor expressed that he was surprised to see the news circulating and that he couldn’t begin to understand what the young woman, Gabby, is feeling. He then went on to say that her account of the events is “simply not what happened” before discussing their relationship further:
I was distressed to see the social media posts about me in the last 24 hours. I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone. What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.
Gabby, who didn’t give her last name, originally posted a now-deleted tweet on Friday in which she detailed her relationship with Ansel Elgort. The text note, entitled “my story of Ansel Elgort,” alleges that she met Elgort, who she says was in his 20s at the time, after sending him a private DM on his Snapchat account. She also admitted that she didn’t expect to get a response from the actor.
It’s unclear as to when the alleged assault occurred, though Gabby notes that she was “sobbing in pain” and had mentally disassociated herself during the alleged incident. She also alleges that she was told not to tell anyone about the incident because it could “ruin his career” and says she’s currently suffering from PTSD and panic attacks.
The young woman also alleges that Ansel Elgort asked her for nude photos and suggested the two have a threesome with one of her friends, who was underage at the time. In her post, she also included a photo that allegedly shows her and Ansel Elgort together, though her face is partially blurred by her hand.
Gabby writes that she decided to speak out on the alleged assault because she’s finally “ready to talk about it and finally heal” and to let other women know they’re not alone.
At this point in time, Gabby has not released any further details, and Ansel Elgort has not responded beyond this social media post. Keep it here at CinemaBlend for more updates on this matter as they arrive.