Hair Love's Matthew Cherry: 9 Things To Know About The Up-And-Coming Filmmaker

Matthew Cherry Was The All-Time Leading Receiver In University Of Akron's History And Played Football Professionally For Several Teams

Before he became an Oscar-winning director behind feature-length films, short films, and music videos, Matthew Cherry came to prominence as a football player. He went to the University of Akron where he got a media degree, but he played football for four seasons with the Akron Zips. He was a second-team All-Mid-American Conference wide receiver, and he became the all-time leading receiver in the school's history. This paved the way for Cherry to play professionally.

He first joined the Jacksonville Jaguars, then played for the Cincinnati Bengals. He'd go on to the Ottawa Renegades of the Canadian Football League, but Cherry left without playing any games, finding this team disorganized. He then played for the Carolina Panthers, the Hamburg Sea Devils, and the Baltimore Ravens before retired from the sport in 2007.