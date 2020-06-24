12 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In July 2020

The Witches

If you were a kid who grew up with an HBO subscription, the film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches was a staple in your film education growing up. Anjelica Houston’s Grand High Witch and her quest to turn all of the children the world into easy-to-eat mice is one of those stories that, if you’ve seen it, you know the moment you see a screenshot. But if you want a refresher before getting too excited about that remake we’re supposed to be seeing in the near future, or if you haven’t had a chance to marvel at the magic that the Jim Henson Company wizards wove upon this particular beauty, The Witches will be coming for you soon!