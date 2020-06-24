Even After Gone Girl, Reese Witherspoon Says Her Company Was Broke And Barely Hanging On

Can you believe this? Gone Girl and Wild were major films for Reese Witherspoon to tackle early in creating her own empire, yet somehow it wasn’t enough for the actress to establish herself in the new sector of the industry right away. If you remember, at one point Gone Girl was so influential it was part of the Best Picture conversation during award season. It wasn’t until Big Little Lies took off three years later that Witherspoon felt she was being taken seriously as a producer.