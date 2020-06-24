Batman V Superman And More DC Movies Will Be Sticking Around HBO Max A Little Longer

Leave a Comment
HBO Max is only a month old, but there have already been a few shakeups on the streaming platform during that time. Along with Gone with the Wind being removed (it’ll return at a later date with a special introduction), it was revealed two weeks ago that a bunch of DC movies would be taken off HBO Max at the end of June. However, some of those DC movies have now had their runs on the platform extended to the end of the year.
If you’re a fan of the DC Extended Universe, then prepare to rejoice, because as reported by Deadline, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman and Justice League will all be sticking around HBO Max until December. They join a swarm of DC movies that are being added in July, which include Watchmen, the four Christopher Reeve-led Superman movies and the animated Superman: Unbound.
So that’s the good news, but the bad news is that there will still be some DC movies leaving HBO Max at the end of June. So if you were planning to watch Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Catwoman, Jonah Hex or The Losers, you have until July 1 to do so. However, HBO Max clarified that its collection of DC movies will rotate each month, so eventually all these movies will make their way back to platform at a later date.
With Aquaman and Shazam! also on HBO Max, that means that all the DCEU movies are on the service except for Man of Steel and Birds of Prey. The former’s absence is almost certainly due to preexisting licensing deals, while the latter only came out several months ago. However, I suspect Birds of Prey will be added to HBO Max sooner rather than later, and surely there’ll come a time when Man of Steel is uploaded on there too.
In any case, HBO Max is definitely a streaming service worth subscribing to if you enjoy the DCEU movies (if you’re not already subscribed, you can do so with this link). There’s also the DC Universe service that’s available for those looking to delve even deeper into all things DC, although that platform has never had any DCEU movies available there. I do wonder if the temporary removal of the older DC movies from HBO Max has anything to do with what DC Universe is able to provide.
Of course, I’d be remiss if I didn’t also mention that HBO Max will be home to the long-awaited Snyder Cut of Justice League, officially known as Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Ever since the theatrical cut of Justice League was met with mixed-to-negative critical reception in late 2017, there was clamoring for a version of the superhero team-up that better reflected Snyder’s original vision, before Joss Whedon came in to rewrite a lot of the script and oversee reshoots.
Then last month, following a Vero watch party for Man of Steel, Zack Snyder announced that his version of Justice League would be made available on HBO Max, with the current plan being to release in early to mid-2021. Over $30 million is being spent to complete the visual effects, score and editing, and we recently got our first look at the Snyder Cut with footage that teased Darkseid, Steppenwolf’s master who was absent from the theatrical cut.
As for what the DCEU’s future holds in store, Wonder Woman 1984 is now scheduled to come out October 2, with The Suicide Squad and The Batman on track for release next year. Be sure to look through our DC movies guide to learn what else this superhero franchise has coming down the creative pipeline.