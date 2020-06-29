Anthony Mackie Gives Honest Thoughts On Marvel Studios’ Lack Of Diversity

Marvel Studios has been one of Hollywood’s biggest powerhouses for over a decade now, cranking out numerous blockbuster hits ranging from The Avengers to Guardians of the Galaxy. In the past, the studio had, however, been noted for its lack of diversity amongst its roster of characters. With the releases of Black Panther and Captain Marvel along with upcoming projects like Ms. Marvel and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, things are gradually turning around in that direction. But franchise veteran Anthony Mackie still believes there’s more work to be done behind the scenes.