How Netflix's Eurovision Convinced Demi Lovato To Sign Up For The Movie

*The following story contains spoilers for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. *

Right now a lot of us are desperate for new movies and we're also pretty desperate to laugh, and so the new film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga which can be found on Netflix, might be perfect. It's Will Ferrell being ridiculous on screen, which is usually good for a laugh or two even if it doesn't hit exactly on the mark every time. But Ferrell isn't the only one to enjoy in the new movie as he stars alongside Rachel McAdams and the movie even includes the perfect cameo from singer Demi Lovato.